Tragic Altercation Claims Life at Amtali Bazar, Agartala: Suspect in Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 02, 2024: In a distressing incident at Tripura’s Amtali Bazar in the capital city, a heated argument between two employees of a shop took a fatal turn, resulting in the death of Sayan Bhowmik on Friday afternoon. The altercation took place at a car tyre shop, where Samrat Debnath allegedly attacked Bhowmik with a crowbar, leading to his immediate demise.

The dispute reportedly began when Debnath confronted Bhowmik after viewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, culminating in the fatal blow. Witnesses at the scene refrained from intervening due to the assailant’s possession of a sharp weapon.

Upon notification, Amtali police promptly arrived at the location, recovering Bhowmik’s dead body. The deceased’s remains were subsequently transported to Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital and Tripura Medical College Hospital, Hapania for post-mortem analysis.

Police apprehended Samrat Debnath at the crime scene, confiscating the murder weapon. West District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kiran Kumar, SDPO Prasun Kanti Tripura, rushed to Amtali police station to oversee the ongoing investigation and personally interrogate the suspect.

Both the victim, Sayan Bhowmik, residing in Durganagar Shibnagar area in Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district, and the alleged assailant, Samrat Debnath, from the vicinity of Tripura Medical College Hospital, Hapania were known to be employees in adjacent shops.

A murder case has been registered against Samrat Debnath, and investigations are underway. The police are set to present the suspect before the West Tripura District and Sessions Judge Court on Saturday. Meanwhile, the grieving family of Sayan Bhowmik is urging for the accused to face exemplary punishment for his actions.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Bishalgarh sub-division, prompting authorities to ensure a thorough and fair investigation into the tragic event.