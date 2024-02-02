World Wetlands Day Celebrated In Nagaland’s Wokha

NET Web Desk

World Wetlands Day observed to raise global awareness about the importance of wetlands for human prosperity and a healthy planet, was celebrated yesterday in Nagaland.

The 2024 theme “Wetlands and Human Wellbeing” focuses on the interconnectedness between wetlands and various aspects of human wellbeing, including physical, mental and environmental health.

Commemorating the day, Akuk and Mekokla villages in Wokha District reportedly celebrated the World Wetlands Day at Mekokla village yesterday.

The event was organised by Wokha Forest Division and Doyang Plantation Division, along with Eco Warriors Nagaland, as reported.

Addressing the programme as the special guest, MLA Achumbemo Kikon stressed the importance of saving the wetlands of Akuk and Mekokla villages, emphasizing their benefits for the economy, environment, and well-being.

He also reportedly warned about coal mining’s threats and urged action to protect the wetlands and human health, using the golden goose analogy.

As part of the celebration, drawing competition was also held for students of the Government High School, and West Wind School, Mekokla.