19th Annual Conference Of Association Of Oncologists Of Northeast India Begins At Kohima

NET Web Desk

A three day 19th Annual Conference of Association of Oncologists of Northeast India (AONEI) kicked started in Kohima yesterday.

Gracing the inaugural programme, MLA Dr Tseilhoutuo (Ato) Rhutso said, such event will enable experts to share their experience and research, while paving a commitment towards better treatment, facility and accessibility for cancer treatment.

Stating that Nagaland is ranked 11th for Cancer incidence in the country and the second in the world for Nasopharyngeal carcinoma Cancer incidence, Dr Rhutso hoped that the knowledge shared during the conference would help the fraternity of the oncologist in future where cancer is handled just like common flu or a common fever.

Pointing out the high prevalence rate of cancer in the Northeast region, AONEI President Dr Jadunath Buragohian called for more efforts to reach out more people for awareness and treatment.