2nd Day Of 4th Asia Music Summit Witnesses Panel Discussions On Music Related Topics And Its Market

NET Web Desk

The second day of the ongoing 4th Asia Music Summit at RCEMPA, Jotsoma, witnessed a series of panel discussions on topics relating to music and its market, workshops on artist management and creators rights, a mentoring session and lists of music showcases by local artists.

Renowned musicians, artists, festival directors and delegates from 12 countries are participating in the summit, as per reports

Around 500 participants, mostly from Nagaland, registered for the high- profile music event reportedly organised by MusicConnect Asia in collaboration with Task Force for Music and Arts.

President of MusicConnect Asia Kaushik Dutta, said the takeaway for the summit would be able to export a lot of bands from Nagaland to different festivals all around the world after the summit.

Additionally, Chairman TaFMA Theja Meru underscored the summit is with a special focus on Nagaland, its artists and musicians.

Furthermore, Meru also assured of doing follow-ups and maintained further partnerships so as to help local artists reach the global platforms in the day to come.