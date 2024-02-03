Arunachal CM Khandu Conducts On-Site Inspection Of Almost Complete Sela Tunnel Project

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh’s connectivity, Chief Minister Pema Khandu conducted an on-site inspection of the Sela Tunnel project near Sela Pass on February 2.

The tunnel, strategically positioned, is designed to ensure all-weather access to Tawang, overcoming challenges posed by snowfall and landslides, as reported.

With an estimated cost of Rs 697 crore, the Sela Tunnel Project, under the supervision of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), aims to enhance connectivity to western Arunachal Pradesh, particularly near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with Tibet.

The project, initiated in April 2019, reportedly faced delays attributed to various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Khandu met with officials from BRO, emphasizing the importance of the project.

The Sela Tunnel, constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, achieved its final breakthrough in tunnel-1 on January 22, signaling near completion.

However, in the wake of safety concerns following the Silkyara tunnel incident in Uttarakhand, a third-party safety audit has been ordered for the Sela Tunnel.

This audit, emphasizing the tunnel’s strategic significance near the LAC, is expected to conclude by mid-February, as per reports.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to inaugurate the tunnel, providing a crucial all-weather link for Army vehicles and facilitating smoother passage through the challenging Sela Pass, which is currently prone to weather-induced disruptions during winter and monsoon seasons.