Meghalaya State Cabinet Approves MPOWER Project For Youth Empowerment

NET Web Desk

In a significant move toward enhancing the future prospects of adolescents and youth, the state cabinet has greenlit the Meghalaya Multi-Sectoral Project for Adolescent Well Being, Empowerment, and Resilience (MPOWER).

The groundbreaking initiative, approved on Friday, aims to bring about a transformative impact on the lives of young individuals in the state, as per reports.

Reportedly, the primary objective of MPOWER is to ensure the successful transition of youth from school to the workforce while providing comprehensive support for their health and overall well-being.

The program is designed to implement coordinated multi-sectoral interventions targeting adolescents aged 9-19, with a key focus on enhancing productivity and resilience, as reported.

Both in-school and out-of-school adolescents will reportedly benefit from the program, which adopts a user-centric approach to address their diverse needs.

The official statement emphasized that the interventions are geared towards fostering holistic development and growth among the youth.

As part of this initiative, the Meghalaya Human Development Council has been established to provide overarching guidance.

This council will play a crucial role in channeling systemic efforts from various departments, agencies, and institutions dedicated to improving human development indicators.

The MPOWER project signifies a commitment to investing in the human capital of Meghalaya’s youth, paving the way for a brighter and more empowered future.