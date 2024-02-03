Renowned Energy Economist Dr. Usha Ramchandra Engages with Tripura Electricity Officials and Experts on Energy Matters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 03, 2024: In a significant development, Dr. Usha Ramchandra, a distinguished Energy Economist and Associate Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, embarked on a seven-day visit to the state. His visit aimed to foster discussions and share insights on critical energy and power sector issues.

Dr. Ramchandra, who also holds a position at the Administrative Staff College, Hyderabad, is recognized for his extensive contributions as a resource person in various training programs and regulatory initiatives. His expertise has been particularly instrumental in USAID funded SARI/E projects across the South Asian region, with notable engagements in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

During his visit, Dr. Ramchandra participated in a comprehensive discussion at the auditorium of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited in Agartala on Saturday. The event brought together engineers and officials from various levels within the corporation. Notable attendees included Dr. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission, and Sarbajit Singh Dogra, Acting Managing Director of the Corporation.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, including power management, transport, production, and the tariff system prevalent in the state. Dr. Ramchandra shared valuable comments and opinions based on his extensive experience, shedding light on crucial aspects related to power utilities, regulatory commissions, and government policies.

The interaction proved to be a platform for exchanging ideas and gaining insights into the energy landscape of the state. Dr. Usha Ramchandra’s visit is anticipated to leave a lasting impact on the understanding and strategies pertaining to energy and power issues in the region.