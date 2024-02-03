Sikkim Premier League Season 2 To Kick Off Today With Grand Opening At Paljor Stadium

NET Web Desk

In a dazzling display of sporting spirit and energy, the second edition of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL) to kick off today at Paljor Stadium with a grand opening ceremony under floodlights.

Chief Minister PS Golay will reportedly grace the occasion as the chief guest, emphasizing the state’s commitment to promoting local football talents and fostering a vibrant club culture.

Sponsored by the State government, the franchise-based football league aims to provide significant opportunities for local football enthusiasts.

Chief Minister Golay, a driving force behind SPL, unveiled the official merchandise and expressed his heartfelt wishes for the success of Season II.

Reportedly, eight clubs are participating in SPL Season 2, including Aakraman FC, Sikkim Dragons, Sinolchu FC, Red Panda FC, Gyalshing United FC, Singling SC, Brothers United FC, and Thunderbolt North United represent various districts.

The league’s expansion to daily matches at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, and Bhaichung Stadium, Namchi, reflects its growing significance, with an ambitious goal to conclude the league in a month’s time, as reported.

Notable local singers, including Pritam Rai, Shishir Thatal, Divya Thapa, Monika Rai, and rapper Behotties88, will grace the opening ceremony, promising a vibrant cultural showcase.

Remanti Rai and Pritam Rai, meanwhile, presented the SPL theme song, adding a musical touch to the festivitie, as per information.

Additionally, FDPL executives Sanju Pradhan and Bikash Jairu expressed their enthusiasm for the league’s growth, highlighting changes such as continuous matches and the introduction of a third-place spot for losing semi-finalists.

The league allows clubs three foreign players, four outstation players, and mandates the inclusion of a u-19 player in the playing XI, as reported.

Cash prizes await the winners, runners-up, and clubs securing the 3rd and 4th positions, signaling the league’s commitment to rewarding excellence.

With elections on the horizon, the SPL organizers anticipate a surge in interest and emphasize the crucial role of public support in fostering football’s progress in Sikkim.

Moreover, Bikash called upon football enthusiasts to rally behind their teams, echoing the success of the inaugural season and underscoring the pivotal role of spectators in shaping the league’s future.