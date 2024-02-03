Supreme Court Paves the Way for Peace as Union and Tripura Settle Assam Rifles Land Dispute

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 03, 2024: In a significant development regarding the land dispute over The Assam Rifles Ground between the Union of India and the State of Tripura, the Apex Court was informed on Friday that both parties have reached a settlement. The Division Bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra subsequently disposed of the matter.

The disputed land, currently in possession of the Assam Rifles, falls under the Ministry of Defence, Union of India. However, the Revenue Entries for the land were altered and recorded as “Tripura Sarkar” by Tripura’s Revenue Department.

The Union filed an original suit under Article 131 of the Indian Constitution, seeking a permanent injunction against the State of Tripura from taking over the title of the land. The Union argued that the land, originally designated for ‘Tripura Rifles,’ was transferred to ‘Assam Rifles’ in 1951 through a Presidential Order. The State authorities, according to the Union, lacked the jurisdiction to change the revenue entries.

Contrarily, Tripura contended that it had statutory power to correct the revenue entries and challenged the maintainability of the suit, asserting that a land dispute couldn’t be adjudicated under Article 131 of the Constitution.

Despite these arguments, a settlement has now been reached between the parties. According to the terms of the agreement, the Government of Tripura will be permitted to conduct Ceremonial Functions, including Republic Day Parade and Independence Day Celebrations, on the disputed ground. However, the State government must formally request permission for such events.

Additionally, the necessary correction in the Revenue records, changing the name from Tripura to Assam Rifles, is mandated to be completed within three months. With this resolution, the Supreme Court has officially disposed of the suit, marking the end of the long-standing land dispute.

Source: Live Law