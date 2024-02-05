Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal CM Khandu Applauds Class 5 VKV Students For Appearing Boards In The Biting Cold

In a testament to their indomitable spirit, Class V students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Mukto, face the challenging conditions to undertake the first-ever Arunachal Pradesh Board Exam. Despite the biting cold, these young scholars exhibit resilience and determination that are truly commendable.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, taking to his official X handle extends a heartfelt salute to the students, acknowledging their unwavering enthusiasm that is expected to thaw the icy temperatures.

“Your enthusiasm will melt the ice! Wishing you all the best!”, write Khandu.

In the face of adversity, the Class V students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Mukto, embody the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda’s words – “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached” as quoted by Khandu.

