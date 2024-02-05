Foundation Laid For NE Cultural & Social Institute And Special Hostel For NE Inaugurated At JNU In Delhi

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards fostering cultural vibrancy and community integration, the foundation for the North East Cultural & Social Institute was ceremoniously laid, in Dwarka, New Delhi, accompanied by the inauguration of a Special Hostel named Barak Hostel, for the North-East community within Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

This momentous event reportedly unfolded during the North East Sammelan, attended by a distinguished gathering including the Union Minister Kiren Rijeju, Minister for DoNER, Tourism & Culture, Kishan Reddy, MoS RK Ranjan, and various Members of Parliament.

The occasion saw active participation from senior officers, North-East NGOs, and enthusiastic youth representatives, contributing to the collective celebration of North-Eastern heritage and aspirations.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the North-Eastern people, Union Minister Kiren Rijeju conveyed heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to the well-being and cultural richness of the North-Eastern communities.

The newly established North East Cultural & Social Institute is poised to become a central hub for cultural activities, providing a dedicated space for organizing large-scale events within the heart of Delhi.

Simultaneously, the inauguration of the Special Hostel at JNU signifies a crucial step in accommodating and nurturing North-Eastern students, fostering a sense of community and encouraging cultural exchange.

Looking ahead, these initiatives are expected to serve as vital assets, offering North-Eastern communities a platform to showcase their rich cultural tapestry on a national stage.

Furthermore, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in promoting unity and integration among the diverse North-Eastern and other communities in the region.