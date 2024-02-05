International Military Delegation Applauds Tripura’s Innovative Potato Seed Technology

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 05, 2024: A group of 17 senior officers from various armed forces, who are pursuing a course at the National Defense College in Delhi, visited the Tripura’s Horticulture Research Complex at Nagicherra in the peripheries of Agartala city, on Monday.

The delegation comprised representatives from the Indian Army as well as from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Oman, Morocco, and other countries.

The officers were received by the Director of the Tripura Government’s Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department, Dr. Phani Bhushan Jamatia, and the Deputy Director, Dr. Rajib Ghosh, who presented them with flower bouquets and traditional rishas.

The Director then briefed them about the various activities and achievements of the research center in different rooms. The Deputy Director gave a power-point presentation on the potato seed production technology developed by the center, which is unique in the country.

The delegation also visited the potato seed plot and observed the cultivation process first-hand. They expressed their admiration and appreciation for the innovative and efficient technology that produces high-quality potato seeds in a short span of time.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Jamatia said that it was a matter of great pride for the research center to host the delegation from the National Defense College and showcase their potato seed technology. He said that the delegation was impressed by the work done by the center and praised the state of Tripura for its contribution to the field of horticulture.

Dr. Ghosh also shared his views and said that the visit of the delegation was a recognition of the research center’s excellence and a boost for its future endeavors. He said that the presence of military officers from other countries also enhanced the reputation of Tripura in the global arena. He hoped that the visit would foster greater cooperation and exchange of ideas between the research center and the defense institutions.