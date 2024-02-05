Our Government’s Infrastructure Push Will Boost Employment,Tourism And Sports In NE Region: PM Modi

NET Web Desk

Addressing a public meeting in Guwahati yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the infrastructure push given to the North Eastern region by his government will provide employment opportunities and promote tourism and sports in the region.

He also highlighted that a record number of tourists have visited the North Eastern states during the last 10 years.

Additionally, Modi said that once the Kamkhya project is completed, tourist inflow will further increase in the state.

Furthermore, Modi emphasised that his government has constructed over 4 crore houses for the poor along with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra connecting over 20 crore people in the country.

Earlier the Prime Minister laid the foundation and inaugurated several infrastructure developmental projects worth over 11 thousand crore rupees.

Notably, these include laying the foundation stone of the Kamkhya temple corridor, a new sports complex in Chandrapur, the integrated new building of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and a new medical college at Ratabari in Karimganj district.