Pradyot Criticizes Turncoats on TIPRA Motha’s Third Foundation Day; Advocates for “Tiprasa’s” Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 5, 2024: On the third foundation day of Tripura’s regional political party TIPRA Motha, held at Malancha Niwas in the capital city on Monday, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the former supremo of TIPRA Motha, sharply criticized those who abandoned the party for the national party in pursuit of power, asserting that they have sacrificed their freedom of speech.

Debbarma, who left the national party to champion justice for “Tiprasa” in Tripura, expressed his commitment to the cause. He emphasized the significance of faith and remarked, “If you want to destroy someone, you must first break his faith.”

Notably, TIPRA Motha achieved a historic milestone by winning the title of the opposition party in the 2023 assembly elections, securing 13 MLAs to advocate for the development of “Tiprasa”, he said.

Despite this achievement, Debbarma acknowledged the party’s organizational shortcomings and highlighted its weakness in terms of education. He urged “Tiprasa” to persist in the fight for development in everyday life.

In a tone laced with sarcasm, Debbarma criticized those who left TIPRA Motha for the allure of power, suggesting they have forfeited their freedom of speech. He specifically pointed out the lack of justice for “Tiprasa” in Tripura, emphasizing their continued landlessness. Additionally, he claimed that attempts were underway to divide Bru and Reang refugees in the state.

Debbarma issued a warning regarding the imposition of secondary and higher secondary exam in Bengali script, stating that it is being forcefully enforced on students. He asserted that if anyone underestimates Bubagra’s strength or attempts to manipulate the sentiments of “Tiprasa”, both the President of the Board, Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury, and the Tripura government should be prepared to face consequences.