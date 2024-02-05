Sikkim CM Unveils Multifaceted Welfare Initiatives On Party’s 12th Foundation Day

NET Web Desk

MIn a momentous celebration of the 12th Foundation Day of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed an array of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at uplifting various sections of society.

Chief Minister Tamang unveiled the innovative ‘Creatorpreneurship Scheme,’ offering financial aid to young content creators on social media platforms.

Ensuring a holistic approach, he extended the Chief Minister Merit Scholarship (CMMS) up to graduation, emphasizing the party’s dedication to fostering educational opportunities beyond Class XII.

The government reportedly prioritized the welfare of diverse groups, announcing initiatives such as Ama Yojana, Bahini Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana, and schemes empowering women. Drivers holding Sikkim identification certificates will now benefit from enhanced insurance coverage, providing up to Rs 10 lakh.

Addressing the need for adequate housing, the government introduced the ‘Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana’ and ‘Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana,’ offering support for house upgrades and essential supplies. Special emphasis was placed on supporting drivers (Sarathis) through sponsored life and health insurance.

Chief Minister Tamang underscored the commitment to healthcare by enhancing the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Scheme, providing substantial financial aid for medical procedures. For economic empowerment, the government introduced schemes like ‘One Family One Entrepreneurship,’ aiming to boost youth participation in the economy.

As the party celebrated its Foundation Day, Chief Minister Tamang renewed the commitment to democracy, inclusivity, and progress. He affirmed that the government’s initiatives aim to uplift every section of society, ensuring the rights and well-being of the people remain a top priority.

Demonstrating a robust commitment to education, the party sponsors seats for MBBS students, supports higher studies, and provides fellowships for local scholars. Acknowledging the importance of sports and tourism, CM Tamang highlighted completed infrastructure projects like the Bhaichung Stadium and emphasized efforts toward enhancing tourism through various projects.

In concluding his address, Chief Minister Tamang stated, “Our initiatives aim to uplift every section of our society, ensuring that the rights and well-being of our people remain at the forefront of our priorities. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha stands with the people from every nook and corner of our state.”