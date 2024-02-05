Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Meets Amit Shah And JP Nadda At Delhi; Strategizes For Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 05, 2024: In a prelude to the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday to deliberate on organizational matters pertinent to the upcoming electoral event.

Having two Lok Sabha seats, namely West and East Tripura Constituency, the state is poised for a crucial role in the electoral landscape.

Dr. Saha, who embarked on his journey from Tripura to Delhi on Sunday afternoon, engaged in discussions with Home Minister Shah and Nadda. Taking to Facebook, Dr. Saha shared insights from his meeting with Nadda, highlighting conversations about the impending Lok Sabha elections and organizational concerns.

“Glad to meet the Hon’ble National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shri J.P. Nadda Ji at the New Parliament Building, New Delhi. We delved into discussions regarding the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 and the organizational challenges faced by the state. Tripura is steadfast in its commitment to foster the growth of two lotuses once again for #ModiAgainIn2024,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his meeting with Shah, Dr. Saha expressed his contentment, stating, “Happy to meet the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at the New Parliament Building, New Delhi. We explored the developmental initiatives of #Tripura and extensively deliberated on the upcoming #LokSabhaElection2024.”