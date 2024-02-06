Arunachal Cabinet Approves Creation Of Two New Districts

NET Web Desk

In a significant decision, the state cabinet, chaired by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, granted approval for the creation of two new districts – Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

Keyi Panyor, separated from the Lower Subansiri district, will have its headquarters in the Yachuli circle, specifically in the Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area. With administrative centers in Yachuli (ADC), Yazali, Paramputu (CO), Kora, Deed, and Pistana (CO), the district’s population stands at 25,399 as per the 2011 census.

Additionally, Bichom district, carved out of East Kameng and West Kameng districts, will establish its headquarters in Napangphung. Spanning an area of 2,897 square kilometers, it encompasses a population of 9,710 as per the 2011 census.

The district will reportedly include three assembly constituencies: Nafra-Bomdila in West Kameng district, and Bameng and West Seppa in East Kameng district.

Government spokesman Bamang Felix emphasized that the creation of Bichom district responds to a longstanding demand since 1984.

This move reportedly aims to bring far-flung areas under easy accessibility and promote economic development through the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative.

Notably, these districts formation will benefit the Sajolang, Puroik, and Aka (Koro) communities, as reported.