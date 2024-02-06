BSF Arrests 23 Bangladeshi Smugglers, Seizes 6250-Kg Of Sugar In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 06, 2024: In a major crackdown on trans-border smuggling of sugar, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 23 Bangladeshi smugglers and seized 6250 kg of sugar from them in South Tripura district on Tuesday.

According to a BSF press release, the operation was carried out based on specific information about the smuggling activity in the area of Border Out Post Samarganj. The BSF troops laid an ambush and intercepted 25-30 Bangladeshi smugglers who had crossed the International Boundary to receive the consignment of sugar from their Indian counterparts.

The smugglers tried to flee but were apprehended by the BSF personnel. The BSF also recovered 125 bags of sugar and 17 mobile phones from their possession. Out of the 23 arrested smugglers, 22 belong to the bordering area of Feni district in Bangladesh and one is from Chittagong district.

The BSF contacted the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) for a flag meeting to hand over the smugglers but the meeting could not be held till the afternoon. The BSF lodged a First Information Report (FIR) and handed over the smugglers to the Manu police station after a medical examination.

The BSF said that there has been a spurt in trans-border smuggling of sugar through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura in recent years. In 2023, the BSF seized 5,49,950 kg of sugar along with 16 trans-border smugglers and 27 vehicles under the BSF Tripura Frontier. In 2024, the BSF has seized 2,11,124 kg of sugar along with 34 trans-border smugglers and 14 vehicles so far.

The BSF said that the apprehension of 23 Bangladeshi smugglers is a big jolt to the trans-border smuggling syndicate active in Tripura and that the vigilant BSF troops are committed to prevent the smuggling and trans-border crime.