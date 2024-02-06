Diverse Schemes Aim to Enhance Livelihoods of ‘Divyangjan’ Individuals, Says Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 06, 2024: Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday highlighted the concerted efforts of both central and state governments towards uplifting the livelihoods of ‘Divyangjan’ individuals across the nation, underscoring the pivotal role these initiatives play in advancing the overarching principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Speaking at the inauguration of the six-day ‘Divya Kala Mela’ at Children’s Park here in Agartala city, Nath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning a self-reliant and inclusive India, emphasizing the necessity of development across all strata of society. He commended the talented artists participating in the fair, encouraging them to pursue their creative endeavors, while also affirming the importance of such platforms in fostering self-sustainability.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy echoed Nath’s sentiments, praising India’s progress under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and citing the nation’s exemplary status on the global stage. He outlined the various developmental initiatives undertaken by the government, particularly in the realm of social welfare for the disabled. The event witnessed the distribution of supportive materials to selected Divyangjans, with NDFDC CMD Naveen Shah extending gratitude to all participants.

Key figures including Deputy Commissioner Achintam Kilikdar and Director Lalit Narayan of NILD Kolkata were among the dignitaries present, affirming the collective commitment towards building a more inclusive and self-reliant society.

It is worthy to mention here that The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) {DEPwD}, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, through National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) regularly organizes ‘Divya Kala Mela’- a unique event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs/artisans from across the country.

More than 60 Divyang artisans/artists and entrepreneurs besides prominent organizations from about 18 states and UTs will be showcasing their products, skills and services in Agartala. There would be products in the following broad categories: Home Décor and lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys and gifts, Personal Accessories – Jewellery, Clutch Bags Paintings etc. It will be an opportunity for all to go ‘vocal for local’ and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen/purchased.