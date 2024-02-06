Meghalaya CM Champions Educational Excellence, Appoints 346 New LP School Teachers

NET Web Desk

In a significant move towards advancing education in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed out appointment letters to 346 Lower Primary (LP) School Teachers at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

Taking to his official handle, Meghalaya CM underscored the importance of this initiative. He stated, “Today, we distributed appointment letters to 346 newly-appointed Government LP School Teachers in the State. This follows the recent distribution of 458 appointment letters in Tura last week. Investment in Human Capital is the most significant investment for our state’s future, and the appointment of qualified teachers reflects our commitment to improving education for the betterment of our children.”

During the event, Chief Minister Sangma addressed the freshly appointed teachers, emphasizing their pivotal role in transforming the lives of children.

Furthermore, he stressed the critical importance of their contribution to shaping the state’s future through the investment in human capital, essential for reaching the highest potential and productivity of Meghalaya.

Additionally, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma also graced the occasion, commending the noble nature of the teaching profession. He reportedly urged the teachers to serve with dedication and commitment, cautioning against the detrimental practice of proxy teaching that can compromise the quality of education.

Beyond the distribution of appointment letters, the event marked the launch of the Teaching Learning Materials Kit, known as “Jadui Pitara,” designed for preschoolers, includeing activity sheets, worksheets, flashcards, posters, and game boards, catering to the early education needs of approximately 35,000 children through their LP school teachers once the academic year begins.

Mention must be made that this initiative follows a considerable hiatus in the recruitment process, coupled with the implementation of the roster system, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing education, particularly in rural areas.

The appointment of qualified teachers is perceived as a significant stride towards improving student performance from an early age, ultimately elevating the overall quality of education across the state.