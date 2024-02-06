Rickshaws Without Mandatory Display Cards To Be Locked Away In Nagaland’s Dimapur

NET Web Desk

In a recent announcement, the Commissioner of Police for Dimapur, Nagaland has issued a stern warning to all auto rickshaw owners and drivers, stating that vehicles operating without the mandated display cards will face impoundment starting March 1st.

The directive, coming from the office of the Commissioner, emphasizes the importance of adhering to the new Auto Rickshaw Display Card System.

All auto rickshaw owners and drivers have been reportedly instructed to promptly submit the required documents to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Dimapur.

Additionally, the Commissioner’s notice specifies that the last date for obtaining the Display Cards is set for February 29th. Failure to comply with this deadline will result in severe consequences, including the impounding of rickshaws found operating without the necessary documentation.

Notably, this move is part of the city’s efforts to streamline and regulate the auto rickshaw industry, ensuring that vehicles are properly registered and meet the required standards for operation.