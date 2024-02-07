Arunachal’s CBRC Celebrates Milestone, 60 Bear Cubs Successfully Rehabilitated Since 2001

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation (CBRC), located at the Arunachal’s Pakke Tiger Reserve, recently announced the successful rehabilitation of 60 bear cubs since its establishment in 2001.

The CBRC, a pioneering initiative and the sole Asiatic bear rehabilitation facility in the country, is reportedly a collaborative effort between the state’s environment, forest & climate change department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Dr Panjit Basumatary, the CBRC in-charge, shared this remarkable achievement during a recent meeting of the CBRC held at the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) office, as reported.

Dr Basumatary reported that, between 2022 and 2023, the CRBC rehabilitated five bear cubs, with an impressive success rate as four of them have seamlessly reintegrated into the wild. Unfortunately, one cub succumbed to challenges during the rehabilitation process.

Beyond bear rehabilitation, the CBRC played a crucial role in rescuing various wildlife species across Arunachal, handling 23 rescue cases in 2023 alone, as reported.

The recent meeting, presided over by PCCF & HoFF Ngilyang Tam, saw the participation of senior officers from the department, WTI representatives, the director of the Pakke Tiger Reserve, the director of the Biological Park in Itanagar, and other forest department officials.

Notably, key discussions centered around diverse conservation issues, with a strong emphasis on wildlife crime prevention.

The attendees recommended providing wildlife crime prevention training to frontline forest staffers to enhance their capabilities in combating illegal activities, as reported.

Moreover, in a collaborative effort with the Pakke Tiger Reserve, the WTI is conducting a comprehensive bear occupancy survey within the reserve to assess the bear population.

The meeting concluded with a decision to raise awareness among Hollongi airport authorities regarding wildlife trade and trafficking, emphasizing the need for vigilance to combat these threats to biodiversity.

The CBRC’s ongoing success in bear rehabilitation and broader wildlife conservation efforts reflects the dedication of all stakeholders involved in safeguarding Arunachal’s rich biodiversity.