Assam Chief Minister Unveils ‘Cutting-Edge Construction Skill Training Centre’ In Dhemaji

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards bolstering skill development and addressing unemployment challenges, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a state-of-the-art Construction Skill Training Centre in the Gogamukh region of Assam’s Dhemaji district today.

Reportedly constructed in collaboration with the esteemed Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the advanced skill development center, erected at a cost of Rs 3.4 crore, aims to provide a comprehensive 90-day training program to registered construction workers.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to creating a skilled and job-ready workforce in the construction industry.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence in the transformative impact of the dedicated training program.

“With the support of L&T, we are establishing skill development centers to impart training to the youth of our state. These centers will offer high-tech training in areas such as tile work, electrical installations, plumbing, ensuring our youth are equipped for opportunities not only within the state but also nationally and internationally,” stated CM Sarma.

Highlighting the broader vision, he added, “A few days ago, we inaugurated a skill development center in Kokrajhar, and today, the second center is set up at Gogamukh. The third center in Nalbari will commence operations shortly.”

Mentions must be made that the Construction Skill Training Centre plays a pivotal role in shaping a competent and future-ready workforce in the construction industry.

The program’s strategic focus aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering skill development, creating employment avenues, and contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the region, as per reports.

This initiative signifies a proactive step towards not just addressing unemployment but also elevating the employability of individuals by imparting valuable construction skills.