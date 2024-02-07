Finance Minister Approves Rs 188 Crore For Unity Mall Construction In Arunachal’s Hollongi

NET Web Desk

In a momentous stride towards progress, Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a transformative development with the recent approval of Rs 188 crore for the construction of Unity Mall in Hollongi.

This significant boost, sanctioned by the Honorable Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, is indicative of the commitment to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his ‘Vocal for Local’ vision, says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu.

The proposed Unity Mall project, Hollongi, is poised to become a symbol of economic prosperity and cultural resurgence in the state.

With a proposed three-floor architectural design, the mall will not just be a commercial hub but a reflection of modernity and tradition coexisting seamlessly, as informed.

This substantial investment is expected to catalyze job creation and local entrepreneurship, aligning with the broader vision of empowering local industries.

Mentions must be made that Unity Mall is not just a conventional shopping center but a strategic initiative to promote and showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous and handicraft products. The inclusion of One District, One Product (ODOPs) and Geographical Indication (GI) products emphasizes the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Architecturally, Unity Mall is set to be a marvel with state-of-the-art facilities, including an open-air theatre, a sophisticated public address system, and modern interior decorations. The incorporation of renewable energy for street lights reflects a commitment to sustainable practices.

As Unity Mall takes shape in Hollongi, it heralds a new era of economic vitality and cultural pride for Arunachal Pradesh.