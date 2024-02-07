Heads Of Institutions In Nagaland Instructed To Geo Tag Schools By February 29

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has asked all Heads of Institutions to Geo tag their school’s location on Google map if they have not done.

The board said, this was necessitated for location specific information.

The NBSE informed that the provisions to update the geo location of schools has been made available in the school’s dashboard of the NBSE portal.

Thereafter, the heads of institutions are asked to log into the school’s page of the NBSE portal and update the school’s location on the school dashboard.

Further, the NBSE requested all Heads of Institutions both Government and Private to comply and take necessary action on or before 29th of this month.