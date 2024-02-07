Japan Foundation To Host Northeast Caravan In Kohima On 9th And 10th February

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Japan Foundation is set to host its Northeast Caravan in Kohima on the 9th and 10th of this month.

The two-day event will be conducted at the Capital Cultural Hall, and feature interactive language sessions, selective range of anime movie screenings and cultural workshops aimed at promoting Japanese language and culture, as per reports.

The event is reportedly open to all and free of cost, and seeks to encourage the people in Northeast region of India to understand the benefits of learning Japanese language and enhance interest toward Japan.