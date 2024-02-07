Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Hosts First-Ever Joint Coordination Committee Meeting Of Central Silk Board Officials And Sericulture Departments Of The NE States

NET Web Desk

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of Central Silk Board officials and Sericulture Departments of the North East States was convened at the Convention Centre, Thenzawl Golf Course, marking the first time this significant gathering has taken place outside Guwahati.

Reportedly Chaired by P. Shiva Kumar, IFS, Member Secretary of the Central Silk Board, the meeting focused on advancing Sericulture Development in the North-East. Traditionally held in Guwahati, Assam, the relocation of the JCC meeting underscored the growing prominence of Mizoram in the sericulture landscape.

During the proceedings, Shiva Kumar reportedly visited the Eri Cocoon Storage Facility under the Silk Samagra 2 Project of the Sericulture Department.

Expressing satisfaction at the success of these projects and the quality of Eri Cocoon produced by local artisans, he emphasized the importance of discussing silk sales directly in the field.

Notably, the JCC meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to strategize and collaborate on enhancing sericulture practices in the North East.

As Mizoram takes center stage in sericulture discussions, the outcomes of the JCC meeting are expected to propel the sector’s development, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and resources among the North East States.

