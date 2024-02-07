Tripura’s Pradyot Debbarma Urges State’s Militants In Bangladesh to Embrace Peaceful Solutions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2024: Tripura’s TIPRA Motha founder and former Chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma made a warm plea on Tuesday urging the militants from the state, currently residing across the border in Bangladesh, to abandon violence and embrace peaceful means.

Speaking out on Facebook, Debbarma called upon tribal youths who have taken up arms to lay down their weapons and engage in dialogue.

“To those in Bangladesh who have chosen the path of violence, I implore you to understand that violence is not the solution. Join us at the negotiation table, let’s discuss and work towards the betterment of our people. Step forward and advocate for our community’s development and progress. I stand ready to support you,” expressed Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma.

Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing community interests over political affiliations, Debbarma appealed to party leaders to unite for the greater good.

“No party or organization should place itself above the community. Every political leader must stand in solidarity, regardless of their ideologies, particularly when it concerns the welfare and identity of our community,” Debbarma affirmed.