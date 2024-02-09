Police Seize Narcotics Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In Tripura & Assam, Arrest Three Smugglers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 9, 2024: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kamalpur police station staff in Tripura’s Dhalai district seized 78,000 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 1 crore and arrested two smugglers on Thursday. The police also recovered 51 kg of dry ganja worth around Rs 5 lakh and arrested one more smuggler in a separate operation at Churaibari, the gateway to Assam, on Friday.

According to Dhalai District Additional Superintendent of Police Manabendra Chowdhury, the police received a tip-off from intelligence sources that a large consignment of drugs would be smuggled in a vehicle with registration number TR01BZ-0648 from Kamalpur to Dharmanagar. The police launched an investigation and traced the route of the car, which was supposed to pass through Khowai and Fatikroy. The police then set up a checkpoint at Naka point and intercepted the car as it arrived. Upon searching the car, the police found 39 packets of Yaba tablets hidden in a secret chamber.

Chowdhury said that the police arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Mridul Hossain and Tinku Mia, both residents of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district. He said that the seized Yaba tablets had a market value of approximately Rs 1 crore. He said that a case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another operation, the police of Churaibari watch post of Assam’s Bazaricherra police station foiled a new method of smuggling ganja. The gate in-charge Pranab Milli searched a mini lorry carrying plastic materials with registration number TR01V0187, which entered Assam from Tripura on Friday morning.

He found 51 kg of dry ganja packed in various packets and concealed along with the plastic materials in the vehicle. He said that the seized ganja had a black market value of approximately Rs 5 lakh. He said that the police arrested the driver of the vehicle, named Baldev Roy, a resident of Angura in Bihar. He said that a case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act.

He also mentioned that the ganja-laden vehicle had crossed the police check-gates of Tripura state before entering Assam.