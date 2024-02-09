Sikkim Becomes First Northeastern State To Restore Old Pension System for Government Employees

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking move ahead of the state assembly elections, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced the restoration of the Old Pension System (OPS) for state government employees appointed on or after April 1, 2006.

As reported, Sikkim now stands as the first state in the Northeast to implement this significant decision.

The revival of the Old Pension System, as outlined in the Sikkim Services (Pension) Rules, 1990, is poised to benefit employees appointed on or before March 31, 1990.

The announcement was made during the State Level Temporary Employees’ Convention held at Public Ground Rangpo on February 9th.

Reportedly, a series of welfare measures were disclosed, signaling a strategic move by the incumbent government to connect with voters as the election season approaches.

The key among the announcements is the amendment to the state government’s policies regarding the regularization of temporary employees. A notification issued by the Department of Personnel highlights that services of temporary employees with benchmark disabilities, serving continuously for two years or more in a particular post, may now be considered for regularization in their respective departments, as per reports.

In another noteworthy development, the government revised its notification on the regularization of temporary employees. The amended clause states that services of temporary employees serving continuously for four years or more in various capacities, including Work-charged, Muster Roll, Adhoc, and Consolidated Pay, may now be considered for regularization.

The proactive stance on such policies is anticipated to play a pivotal role in garnering support as the election season gains momentum.