Six NLFT Militants Surrender Before Tripura Police With Arms And Ammunition

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 09, 2024: In a major blow to the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), six of its members surrendered to the Tripura Police on Friday, along with a cache of arms and ammunition. The surrendered militants belonged to the NLFT (PD) faction, led by Parimal Debbarma, and had been active in Bangladesh for several years.

The six militants, identified as Jatindra Tripura (36) alias Modi and Mokhiram Tripura (36) of Surjyaham para under Anandabazar police station in North Tripura District, Pradip Tripura (27) of Biswaram Roaja Para under Chawmanu police station in Dhalai District, Romawia Reang (50) alias Empro of Setu para under Anandabazar police station in North Tripura district, Johanjoy Reang (36) of Aniram para under Kanchanpur police station in North Tripura district and Mani charan Tripura (38) alias Bocheng of New Dalapati (Madhuhari para) under Gandacherra police station in Dhalai district, crossed over to the Indian territory from their hideout in Bangladesh and laid down their arms before the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Krishnendu Chakravertty at the Special Branch Headquarters in Agartala.

The surrendered militants handed over two Chinese rifles, one country-made sten gun, six live rounds of 70mm, two Chinese grenades, 15 live rounds of 7.62mm, two extortion notice books and 1000 taka of Bangladesh currency to the police.

According to the police, the six militants decided to join the mainstream of life after being cornered and motivated by the concerted psychological and physical operations of the Tripura Police. They renounced the path of violence and opted for peace. They had joined the extremist outfit between 2017 and 2022 and were involved in various subversive activities across the border in Bangladesh.

The surrender of the six militants is a significant achievement for the Tripura Police in its efforts to curb the insurgency in the state. Since January 2022, as many as 36 active members of the NLFT have surrendered before the Tripura Police and the security forces. During the same period, eight cadres of the NLFT have been arrested by the police.