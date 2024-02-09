Tripura: NABARD Highlights ‘Bamboo’ As Catalyst For Sustainable Growth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 09, 2024: The Tripura Regional Office of NABARD organised a meeting of the Regional Advisory Committee for development of Off Farm Sector on Wednesday with the theme “Bamboo: Catalyst for sustainable off farm growth,” underscoring the potential of bamboo in driving sustainable growth in various sectors.

The meeting was presided over by Loken Das, GM and Office In-Charge of Tripura Regional Office and attended by Prasada Rao, IFS, CEO, TRLM, Diganta Kumar Das, DGM, Animesh Das, IFS, DCF, Planning, Government of Tripura; MD, Tripura STCB; GM, Tripura Gramin Bank; Principal, College of Agriculture; Director, Agriculture Marketing; Deputy Director, SIPARD; Officer in charge, Bamboo and Cane Development Institute(BCDI), Bamboo based startup ‘G Cube’, entrepreneurs, MD of Nalcher OFPO, NGOs, officials of State Government, banks and officers & staff of Tripura Regional Office of NABARD.

Loken Das, GM/OIC, underscored the importance of the RAC meeting for discussions on potential actions and partnerships and highlighted NABARD’s initiatives in promoting bamboo products, including bamboo bottles from Tripura, launching of eco-friendly bamboo marketing bag, partnerships with government organizations, banks, and NGOs. Das stressed upon the need to emphasize on production of utility items, home decor items, outdoor construction items, etc. that can ensure better earning as well as contribute towards sustainability. That bamboo cultivation can help farmers to earn through carbon credit route was also emphasized.

Prasada Rao, IFS, shared his experiences in the bamboo sector and emphasized cluster-based approaches, marketing strategies, and convergence with government schemes to support artisans and entrepreneurs.

Animesh Das, IFS and Ashish Mishra Assistant Manager of NABARD made presentations on the present state of bamboo sector in Tripura andinitiatives by NABARD for development of off farm activities respectively. Key highlights of the meeting included the thrust on economic significance of bamboo and its potential in sectors such as furniture, construction, and handicrafts. NABARD’s support to artisans through Rural Haat, Rural Mart, and ONDC, as well as the existence of an OFPO in Nalchar for bamboo handicrafts, were emphasized. The importance of developing bamboo products beyond mere showpieces was also stressed. Interactions with stake holders participating in the meeting contributed towards sharing of issues and challenges faced and arriving at probable action agenda.