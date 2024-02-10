Karimganj Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 4 Crore, Arrest Three Smugglers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2024: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Karimganj police seized 19,800 Yaba tablets and 150 grams of heroin from a luxury car near the Assam-Mizoram border on Friday night. The drugs, which have a black market value of around Rs 4 crore, were hidden in 12 soap boxes. Three youths, identified as Sohel Ahmed, Jamil Hossain and Zahirul Islam, were arrested from the vehicle. They are residents of Nilambazar area.

The raid was conducted by a team of Ratabari police, led by Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, who has been spearheading the anti-drug campaign in the district. Das, who had earlier served as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, has earned a reputation for his relentless efforts to curb the menace of drugs.

The police said they acted on a tip-off and intercepted the car, a border point between Assam and Mizoram. They searched the vehicle and found the drug consignment along with other paraphernalia. The arrested smugglers were taken to Sadar police station for interrogation. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway to nab the other culprits involved in the racket.