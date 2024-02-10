Mizoram MP Vanlalvena Opposes Centre’s India-Myanmar Border Fence Proposal In A Letter To Home Minister Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Mizoram’s sole representative in the Rajya Sabha, K Vanlalvena, has penned a compelling letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep concerns regarding the central government’s plan to construct a fence along the India-Myanmar border.

Vanlalvena, in his letter, highlighted the potential adverse impact on the people of Mizoram, emphasizing that the proposed fencing could lead to significant difficulties.

He argued that the move would disrupt the existing free movement regime, which currently allows residents to traverse up to 16 kilometers on either side of the border.

Additionally, the Mizoram MP raised a crucial point, stating that the construction of the fence would result in the loss of over 500 kilometers of valuable fishing grounds and agricultural land, as per reports.

He also reportedly articulated that such a move would be harmful to the livelihoods of those residing in the border areas, hampering their daily activities and access to essential resources.

Drawing attention to historical grievances, Vanlalvena pointed out that the existing boundary was arbitrarily drawn by the British without an accurate ground survey. He argued that this imposed international border perpetuates what he considers an injustice to the local population, as per reports.

This plea from Vanlalvena comes at a time when the Mizo community is already taken aback by the central government’s fencing initiative and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma registering his objection.

The response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah is eagerly awaited, as stakeholders grapple with the intricacies of balancing national security concerns with the well-being of local communities.