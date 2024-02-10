Nagaland: NPCC Resolves To Field Candidate For Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, NPCC has resolved to field a candidate in Nagaland for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The NPCC said, the decision was unanimously resolved during a PCC Extended Executive Committee Meeting held at Congress Bhavan, Kohima yesterday.

Additionally, the NPCC stated that the meeting discussed on crucial issues related to the upcoming Lok Sabha election with the house unanimously resolving to field an INC candidate in Nagaland in furtherance of the Congress Party’s committed fight against the BJP’s rule of blatant corruption and communalism championed in proxy by the NDPP led opposition less government in the State.

Reportedly, senior congress leaders including former Chief Minister K L Chishi, former NPCC President K Therie, President NPCC, S Supongmeren Jamir, and Working President NPCC Khreidi Theünuo addressed the meeting.