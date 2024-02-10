Smoke Scare On Agartala-Bangalore Humsafar Express at Dharmanagar Railway Station, Passengers Safe

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2024: A minor fire incident caused a lot of smoke to emanate from the B-six compartment of the Agartala-Bangalore Humsafar Express on Saturday morning, creating panic among the passengers. The train was halted at Dharmanagar station in North Tripura district at 8:14 am, where the railway staff quickly doused the flames with fire extinguishers.

According to the station manager RPF sub-inspector Laxman Debbarma, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical wiring of the coach. He said that the passengers were evacuated from the coach and their luggage was checked for any damage. He also said that the coach was repaired and made fit for travel within an hour.

The Humsafar Express, which is the longest distance train service from Agartala, resumed its journey to Bangalore after a delay of 45 minutes. The passengers, who were initially scared by the smoke, were reassured by the railway officials that the incident was not a major one and that there was no risk of any further fire on the way.

The Humsafar Express, which was launched in 2019, is a fully air-conditioned three-tier train with modern amenities such as CCTV cameras, LED lights, bio-toilets, and mobile charging points. It covers a distance of 3,636 km from Agartala to Bangalore in 65 hours and 25 minutes, passing through 11 states and 62 stations.