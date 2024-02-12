Assam Budget 2024-25: Growth, Jobs, Green Initiatives In Focus

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the Budget 2024-25 in the Assam Assembly today.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted its alignment with PM Modi’s vision for a developed India and expressed optimism that it would propel Assam to a top-five state.

Exceptional takeaways in Budget 2024-25 are :

• This Budget has provided a realistic roadmap for sustainable growth with creation of employment opportunities. Our economic growth is consistently exceeding the national GDP growth rate. Our per capita income has more than doubled since people voted for the Double Engine Government in the year 2016.

• Assam has taken Capital Expenditure to a new historical level and we are likely to cross Rs 20,000 cr figure in 2024-25, compared to 16,000 cr in 2022-23. Our State has successfully dovetailed all schemes and programs, including Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment to enhance this pace of Capex in all segments, primarily Connectivity, Tourism, Education, etc.

• Budget 2024 places requisite focus upon creation of employment opportunities. After achieving goal of 1 lakh plus Jobs, this year, government has laid emphasis on strengthening entrepreneurship in the State. There will be additional support in form of Subsidy and grant to SHG members for taking up income generating activities.

• Government has been continuously supporting Mahila Sabalikaran through expanding coverage of Orunodoi upto 30 lakh, providing more relief to micro credit borrowers, financially support to Nijut Moina and 39 lakh women entrepreneurs.

• With launch of Asom Mala 2.o and taking up many iconic projects, big push to infrastructure has been given. This will have multiplier effects, helping common citizens of the State.

• Green Growth is an essential pillar of Budget 2024. Under this we will plant 3 cr saplings, introduce electric buses and set up over 1000 MW of renewable energy plants and roof top solar plants.

• Budget 2024 places a special emphasis on the well-being of the Tea Garden community through greater investment in schools, 3 % reservation in government jobs and paying their arrear electricity dues.

• Celebrating our rich cultural heritage has been an underlying theme in the Budget. The construction of the Maa Kamakhya Corridor, Preserving land in and around our Satras, taking pilgrimage to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, incentivising Bhaona and Raas Lila find prominence in our quest for cultural identity.