Tripura CPIM Engages In Talks With Congress For Alliance Before Lok Sabha Polls: Jitendra Chaudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2024: The CPIM state committee convened for an extended meeting over yesterday and today, focusing primarily on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, graced by CPIM politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, witnessed the participation of state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alongside all members of the state committee.

The second day of deliberations centered on the prospect of forming an alliance in the state for the upcoming national elections. Discussions revolved around the potential strategies should CPIM choose to contest independently. Following the two-day meeting, Jitendra Chaudhury, the party’s state secretary, addressed the media at the CPIM state office, highlighting the key points of the meeting.

Chaudhury underscored that amidst the socio-economic landscape of the country and the state, the CPIM’s stance and alignment were deliberated extensively. The meeting also addressed various ongoing socio-political movements championed by workers, farmers, students, and other segments of society.

The CPIM state committee convened on December 22nd and 23rd, 2023, also reflected on the performance of the current government during this period, emphasizing its perceived shortcomings and failures. Additionally, the government’s handling in the Legislative Assembly session drew criticism, with attempts to divert attention by highlighting the Ram temple inauguration amidst governance lapses.

In a bid to address pressing issues, left-wing student and youth organizations announced plans for a rally in the capital city slated for March. The rally aims to voice concerns such as the need to fill government vacancies and curb drug trafficking. Chaudhury affirmed CPIM’s moral support for this movement during the press conference.

Responding to inquiries about potential alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhury disclosed that while there have been no discussions with the TIPRA Motha party, talks have been initiated with the Congress. He revealed that state Congress leaders were urged to engage with their central counterparts to ensure the consolidation of anti-BJP votes and avoid vote splitting.