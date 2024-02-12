Tripura government Allows Students To Choose ‘Roman Script’ Or ‘Bengali’ For Board Exams

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2024: The Tripura government has announced that students will be able to choose between Bengali and Roman script for the secondary and higher examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). The decision came after a tribal organization blocked national highways and railways on Monday, demanding the use of Roman script for the Kokborok language test.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said in a press conference at the Secretariat here in Agartala city on Monday that the government respects the language of people of every section and has decided to allow students to opt for either script as in previous years. He appealed to the protesters to lift the blockade and said that such a movement is not desirable in any way. He also said that only two percent of the students appeared in TBSE exams in Roman script in the past few days and that blocking roads and railways is not a solution to any problem.

The announcement was welcomed by TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, who said on social media that the state government accepted the demand as the people of the Janjati section raised their voices together. He said that students can take the exam in both Bengali and Roman characters and no one can force them to any one language.

He thanked the government for the decision and said that it will be good for the next generation. He also urged everyone to go home and said that if there is any kind of conspiracy against the community in the future, they must stay united.

Party officials and workers also asked the supporters to ensure that the decision taken by the government is implemented in the next day so that the students of Janjati can sit the exam in both languages. Then there will be a permanent solution. The opposition party and its student wing also expressed relief after being assured of a solution to the burning issue.