Cancer Rate In Assam Exceeds National Average, Health Minister Mahanta Addresses Concerns

NET Web Desk

In a recent revelation during the ongoing budget session, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta expressed deep concern over the increasing cancer cases in the state.

Approximately 50,000 new cases are reported annually, with a staggering 70% being detected at advanced stages, informed Mahanta.

Additionally, Mahanta disclosed that the cancer rate in Assam is 114 per lakh population, surpassing the national rate of 97, attributing this concerning trend to factors such as the consumption of tobacco products, roasted fish, and meat.

However, Mahanta emphasized that patients need not seek treatment outside the state, as Assam now boasts several well-equipped cancer hospitals.

Responding to queries from Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and UPPL MLA Joyanta Basumatary, Mahanta assured that the state government is actively working to address the issue.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven cancer hospitals in various locations in Assam, and plans for additional facilities are underway.

Moreover, to assist cancer patients, the government is set to release a comprehensive handbook containing information on treatment facilities across the state, Minister said.

The minister also highlighted the implementation of screening programs for oral, breast, and cervical cancers across all districts.

Over 5.15 lakh screenings for breast cancer and substantial numbers for oral and cervical cancers have been conducted since 2017, as per reports.

As the state continues its efforts in cancer prevention and treatment, the government aims to open a new cancer care center in Silchar this month, with another planned for Diphu by the end of the year.