Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates NSTI Campus Agartala; Facilities Stand As True Symbols Of Women Empowerment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 13, 2023: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, virtually inaugurated the National Skill Training Institute for Women in Agartala and also inaugurated a girls’ hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, signifying a major stride towards empowering Nari Shakti and creating a conducive environment for female trainees pursuing skill development.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik; Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha; Tripura’s Minister of Industries and Commerce, Santana Chakma; Member of Parliament, Vadodara, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt; Deputy Speaker, Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ram Prasad Paul; and Mayor of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Pinkyben Nirajbhai Soni and other dignitaries also joined the inauguration ceremony.

In his virtual address, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the inauguration of these important facilities on the auspicious occasion of Sarojini Naidu’s birth anniversary which is also recognized as National Women’s Day, stands as true symbols of women empowerment in two important centres of eastern and western India. They will work towards illuminating the path of the women in the region equipping them with skills and attitudes and help in the advancement of women-led development as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, mentioned in his speech how the Directorate of Skill Development has equipped 42 thousand individuals with valuable skills, with over 17,000 benefiting from the PMKVY program alone in the last nine years. Dedication of the Government to women’s empowerment goes beyond rhetoric; it’s reflected in tangible actions aimed at fostering self-reliance, he said. He also said recognizing the pivotal role of economic independence, the focus has been shifted to ensure that women have the tools to secure their financial futures.

With a total investment of Rs. 17 crores, built over 4.12 acres, the permanent campus of the National Skill Training Institute (Women) at Anand Nagar, Agartala stands as a symbol of progress and commitment. NSTI (W) Agartala, operationalized in Gurkhabasti, Agartala, West Tripura, in 2015 under MSDE, GoI, focuses on providing vocational training to female trainees from Tripura and the Northeast region. With an emphasis on trades with high employability, the institute offers need-based training for wage and self-employment. The campus includes academic and administrative blocks, along with a hostel accommodating 32 girls.

Under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), NSTI (W) Agartala offers courses in Cosmetology, Dress Making, and Secretarial Practice (English). The introduction of new trades under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) from the 2023-24 session, including Catering and Hospitality, Computer Software Application, and Office Management, are aligned with evolving industry needs. With 102 trainees currently enrolled and plans to admit 200 more in the upcoming session, NSTI (W) Agartala aims to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals.

The newly constructed two-storey hostel building at NSTI Vadodara, at an approximate cost of Rs. 6 crore, has 40 rooms accommodating 80 trainees on a twin-sharing basis. The facility ensures comfortable living conditions with natural ventilation. Equipped with amenities such as a gymnasium and open spaces for sports activities, the hostel promotes holistic development among trainees.

NSTI Vadodara, initially established in 1993, has been a pioneer in women’s skill development. The institute, now housed in its own campus spanning 6 acres, recently added a new hostel building to accommodate more trainees. With a focus on trades under CTS and CITS, NSTI Vadodara offers a diverse range of courses, including Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Fashion Design and Technology, and Office Management. The institute offers short-term training programs, catering to a wide range of skill sets.

In November 2023, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the establishment of NSTI Plus, aimed at enhancing the skills of the youth in Odisha. Situated on a sprawling 7.8-acre campus in Jatni, Bhubaneswar, NSTI Plus will emerge as a modern Gurukul to equip candidates as well as trainers with industry and future-ready skills.