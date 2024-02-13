Union Minister Rijiju Distributes Appointment Letters To 23 Youths At Rozgar Mela In Itanagar

NET Web Desk

In a significant initiative towards fostering employment and national development, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju distributed appointment letters to 23 enthusiastic youths during a Rozgar Mela at the ITBP’s Northeast frontier headquarters on Monday.

The recruits, now appointed to various departments and ministries of the central government, received their appointment letters in the presence of Minister Rijiju, who extended his congratulations and urged them to actively contribute to the mission of achieving a developed India by 2047, as per reports.

During the event, Minister Rijiju emphasized the pivotal role of the newly recruited individuals, stating, “A lot of responsibility falls on those recruited today as they are the ones who will be shaping the nation in the next 25 years.”

Adding to it, he also advised them to work collectively towards the common goal of making India a developed nation.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated virtually in the program, leveraging technology to distribute more than one lakh appointment letters to new appointees in 46 locations across the country via videoconference, as reported.

Additionally, the PM launched an online module on the iGot Karmayogi portal, marking a digital milestone in the recruitment process.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) highlighted the broader impact of Rozgar Melas, stating, “Rozgar melas are expected to leverage further employment generation, and provide gainful opportunities to the youths for their empowerment and direct participation in national development.”