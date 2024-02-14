LS Polls: PM Modi, Shah & Nadda To Address On February 18; Tripura’s 150 Karyakartas To Leave On 17th

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2024: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a delegation of 150 fervent BJP karyakartas from Tripura is poised to depart for New Delhi on February 17. Their mission is to participate in a pivotal meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the historic Ramlila Maidan.

Sources within the Pradesh BJP disclosed to the Northeast Today that this group of delegates will include Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, party’s state vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Chairpersons of 13 Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayats, Sabhadipatis and Saha-Sabhadipatis of all the eight Zilla Parishads, Mandal Presidents and general secretaries, etc.

The anticipation mounts as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda are expected to deliver rousing addresses to the assembled party members on February 18. This meeting holds significance not only for the Agartala contingent but also for BJP workers representing all 36 states and union territories of India. It is learnt that around 2,500 party workers from eight North-Eastern states will assemble at New Delhi.

Sources close to the party revealed that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections carry immense weight for the BJP, aiming for an unprecedented victory of over 400 seats for the third consecutive term. With this ambitious target in sight, PM Modi, Shah, and Nadda are poised to inspire the grassroots workers to redouble their efforts in their respective regions.

Additionally, insider information suggests that the Election Commission of India is gearing up to announce the election dates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the first week of March. It is anticipated that the first phase of voting will commence in early April, signaling the onset of a contested electoral battle across the Nation.