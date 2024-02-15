Arunachal: Tawang Observes Major Bob Khating Day At War Memorial

NET Web Desk

The serene ambiance of Tawang War Memorial was filled with solemnity as the town observed Major Bob Khating Day on Wednesday.

The event commemorated Major Khating’s pivotal role in consolidating the Shimla Pact of 1914 and seamlessly integrating Tawang into India on 6 February, 1951.

In a dignified ceremony, the national flag was unfurled, and a wreath was laid at Major Khating’s memorial, as per reports.

Notably, Deputy Commissioner in-charge Wathai Mossang, Tawang Brigade Commander Brig V.S Rajput, and other dignitaries paid heartfelt tributes, acknowledging Major Khating’s significant contributions.

During the ceremony, Mossang lauded Major Khating not only as a valiant soldier but also as a civil servant and diplomat.

He further went on to highlight Major Khating’s exceptional ability to establish Tawang’s administrative setup without bloodshed, emphasizing his role in involving the local community in the peaceful integration process.

Brig V.S Rajput, Tawang Brigade Commander, echoed Mossang’s sentiments, underscoring Major Khating’s multifaceted roles as a teacher, soldier, civil servant, and diplomat, as reported.

In addition, the commemorative event featured students presenting patriotic songs and speeches that shed light on Major Khating’s life and unparalleled contributions.

The legacy of Major Khating continues to inspire generations, and the observance of Major Bob Khating Day stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism and service to the nation in Tawang.