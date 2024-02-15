Guwahati Hosts India’s First ‘Future Skills Summit’ To Ignite Tech And Talent Revolution

NET Web Desk

The inaugural “Future Skills Summit,” organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) through the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), is set to kick off today in Guwahati, Assam.

The summit, hosted in Guwahati, reportedly aims to foster conversations and strategies for nurturing future-ready talent in India and beyond.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Mr. Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of Power, Information Technology, Skill Development, and Infrastructure, the event will bring together a diverse range of attendees, including young innovators, thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, and technology enthusiasts, as per reports.

The conference agenda reportedly addresses the significant impact of rapid digitization globally, focusing on emerging opportunities in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), semiconductors, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, Summit seeks to explore ways to harness these opportunities to empower the nation’s youth.

Aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of establishing India as a global talent hub, the summit endeavors to chart a roadmap towards this ambitious goal. Another key objective is to foster partnerships between industry and academic institutions, ensuring that educational courses align seamlessly with industry requirements and standards, as reported.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the summit will witness over 20 strategic partnerships with NIELIT and esteemed institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management-Raipur (IIM-Raipur), Indian Institute of Information and Management-Gwalior (IIITM-Gwalior), and various leading information technology (IT) companies.

Expected to attract more than 1,000 distinguished participants and over 30 innovative exhibitors, the conference promises to be a dynamic platform for exchange and collaboration. Discussion groups, including Semicon India for Future Skills, India AI for Future Skills, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies for Future Skills, will further enrich the summit’s agenda.

As Assam gears up for this pivotal event, the Future Skills Summit stands ready to propel India towards digital progress and global competitiveness.