Itanagar DC Issues Strict Warning Against River Pollution, Promises Tough Action

NET Web Desk

During a visit to Chandranagar, where a river clean-up drive by Youth Mission for Clean River was underway, Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom of Itanagar Capital Region issued a resounding warning against the reckless disposal of waste into the Yagamso River.

Emphasising the severity of the matter, Potom asserted that stringent actions would be taken by the district administration to penalize those found guilty of polluting the river.

Reportedly, the cleaning drive was organized in association with Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Polo Colony Youth Association and was supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.

As a commendable effort, the cleanup initiative managed to extract an impressive 800 kilograms of garbage from the river.

Deputy Commissioner Potom, recognizing the crucial role of collective responsibility in maintaining a pristine environment, applauded the NGO for their noteworthy commitment to environmental cleanliness.

Pledging full support for the cause, Potom also announced the issuance of show-cause notices to residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity, as per reports.