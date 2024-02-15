Nagaland: Assisted Living Devices Distributed To Senior Citizens Under RVY Scheme In Longleng

NET Web Desk

In a initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens by providing essential devices used to improve mobility and independence, various assisted living devices were distributed today to beneficiaries under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) in Nagaland’s Longleng.

The event was reportedly organized by the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar attended the programme as Chief Guest, as per reports.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Longleng Dharam Raj emphasized the government’s commitment towards the welfare of senior citizens and the importance of schemes like RVY in achieving that goal.

Notably, the event was held with the collaborative efforts of the implementing agency ALIMCO, Social Welfare Department Longleng and the District Administration.