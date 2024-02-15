Thai University Partners With Manipur University For Mutual Academic Advancement

NET Web Desk

In a move aimed at fostering global academic cooperation and enhancing cross-cultural exchanges, Phranakhon Rajabhat University in Thailand and Manipur University of Culture in India have officially sealed a significant partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement, inked by representatives from both esteemed institutions, is designed to strengthen relations and expand collaboration in various realms, including education, research, and culture.

Under the terms of the MOU, Phranakhon Rajabhat University, located at 9 Chaeng Watthana Road, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok, Thailand, represented as the “First Party,” joins forces with Manipur University of Culture, situated at Palace Compound (Konung Mamang), Near BOAT Imphal-East, Manipur, India, represented as the “Second Party”, as per reports.

Notably, the scope of cooperation outlined in the MOU is extensive, covering collaborative projects such as the co-creation of dual degrees or joint programs, the exchange of academic staff and students, sharing knowledge and educational technology, as well as cultural exchanges and various other activities aimed at fostering mutual growth and understanding.

Representatives from both universities expressed their commitment to leveraging this partnership for mutual benefit, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and fostering collaboration in education and research.

The signing of the MOU marks a significant step towards strengthening the ties between the institutions, creating meaningful opportunities for students and faculty while enhancing cooperation between Thailand and India.