Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Launches Health Insurance Scheme For 4.15 Lakh Families

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2024: In a major boost to the health sector, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday launched the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY), a health insurance scheme that aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year to 4.15 lakh families in the state.

The CM-JAY was formally inaugurated at Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala, where the Chief Minister handed over the first batch of health cards to the beneficiaries. He said that the scheme was a gift of the ‘Double Engine’ Government, led by the BJP at the Centre and the state, to the people of Tripura.

“This is a historic day for the people of Tripura. The CM-JAY is a landmark step by our government to ensure health protection for everyone. Those who are not covered under any other government insurance scheme will benefit greatly from this scheme. The state government has taken initiatives to make health services accessible and affordable to all,” he said.

The CM-JAY is modeled on the Ayushman Bharat-Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which was launched in the state along with other states of the country on September 23, 2018. The AB-PMJAY covers about 5.12 lakh families out of 9.75 lakh families in the state. So far, more than 2.94 lakh beneficiaries have received medical services under the AB-PMJAY in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the CM-JAY will cover the remaining 4.12 lakh families who have not got access to health insurance services under the AB-PMJAY or any other government scheme. The CM-JAY cards are slightly different from the AB-PMJAY cards, but the benefits are the same.

“Under this scheme, the beneficiaries can avail inpatient medical services in all listed government and private hospitals in the state and outside the state. The scheme also covers the cost of medicines for 15 days after discharge from the hospital. Government employees of different categories of the state can also come under this scheme, but they have to surrender their medical allowance and medical reimbursement,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme was launched considering the helplessness of the common people who suffer from diseases and cannot afford the treatment. He said that the main objective of the scheme was to provide medical coverage to every citizen of the state, regardless of their economic status.

He also appealed to the people to take advantage of the scheme and get themselves enrolled at the nearest health and wellness centres. He said that the government was committed to improving the health infrastructure and facilities in the state and providing quality health care to the people. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for their support and guidance in implementing the scheme.

The Chief Minister Dr Saha said that the government is working hard to improve the health system of the state. He said that the central government has given 717 crore rupees for 5 projects to develop the infrastructure of the state. Out of these, 3 projects are for health infrastructure. He said that the Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital have increased their bed capacity from 727 to 1413. He also inaugurated a new Super Specialty Block at GBP Hospital, which offers services like Cardiology, CTVS, Nephrology, Urology, Plastic Surgery and Neuro Surgery. He also inaugurated the renovated Pediatric Ward and PICU, Geriatric Ward, Extended Dialysis Unit and Female Medicine Ward-II. He said that the doctors and nurses are being trained to start kidney transplant and therapy services in the state.

Dr Saha also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development vision. He said that the Prime Minister has given a diamond model for the development of North Eastern states, especially Tripura, through the Act East Policy. He said that he has proposed to set up Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Colleges in the state in the NEC meeting. He also said that he has requested the Union Health Minister to build a hospital like AIIMS in the state. He also shared the information about the health services and infrastructure development of the state.

The Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Cooperatives Minister Shuklacharan Nowatia, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, social worker Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Additional CEO of National Health Authority of India Dr. Basant Garg, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, National Health Mission Tripura Director DK Chakma and others were present. The Chief Minister and the guests gave the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana cards to the beneficiaries.