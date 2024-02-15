Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha To Attend BJP’s National Convention On February 17-18 At New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by holding its National Convention at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on February 17 and 18. The two-day mega event will witness the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP All India President JP Nadda, and other Union Ministers, as well as all the state and national leaders of the party.

Pradesh BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya announced the details of the convention at a press conference at the state BJP office in Agartala on Thursday. He said that the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, along with the ministers, BJP legislators, state president Rajib Bhattacharya, and various office bearers of the party at the district and panchayat levels, will also attend the convention. He added that several corporators from the state will also be present at the event.

According to Bhattacharya, the National Convention will finalize the outline of the BJP’s strategy and vision for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to be held in April-May 2024. He said that the BJP leadership and functionaries of Tripura will work in the state by respecting this outline and will aim to win all the two Lok Sabha seats from the state.

The National Convention is expected to boost the morale and unity of the BJP workers and leaders in Tripura and across the country, as well as to showcase the achievements and initiatives of the Modi government at the Centre. The BJP, which won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is aiming to retain its majority and form the government for the third consecutive term in 2024.